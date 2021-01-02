18 persons arrested for vandalising emir’s palace in Zamfara

No fewer than 18 persons were arrested for partaking in vandalising the palace of Emir of Shinkafi in Zamfara State.

Tribune Online gathered that the irate youths on Saturday took to the streets of Shinkafi town and went to the houses of two persons and the Emir’s palace holding cutlasses and some weapons.

Zamfara State Police Command public relations officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, said the youths were suspected to be sponsored to undermine relative peace enjoyed in the area.

“We have arrested 18 suspects for organising and partaking in an unlawful assembly, illicit demonstration and damage to public and private properties in Shinkafi Local Goverment Area.

“The youths who were suspected to be sponsored to undermine the relative peace of the area. They were carrying Dane guns, cutlasses and sticks to the Palace of Emir of Shinkafi and houses of one Murtala Dele and Moyi Sidi where they vandalised the windows and doors of the three houses.”

He disclosed that the joint police and military force quickly responded and dispersed the protesters to avoid unwarranted breakdown of law and order and possible loss of lives and properties.

“Eighteen (18) Suspects were arrested in possession of Dane guns, cutlasses and sticks.”

He said all the suspects are in police custody and are undergoing interrogation.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Abutu Yaro, has ordered the State CID to commence a discreet investigation into the unlawful protest with a view to unravelling the circumstances behind the act.

He further warned parents and guardians to always have firm control of their children so that they are not involved in violent activities.

