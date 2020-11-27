Nigeria records 246 cases of COVID-19, toll now 67,220

Nigeria records 246 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 246 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 67,220.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

“On the 27th of November 2020, 246 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

Till date, 67,220 cases have been confirmed, 62,686 cases have been discharged and 1,171 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 246 new cases are reported from 10 states- Lagos (81), FCT (73), Plateau(39), Kaduna (25), Ogun (13), Bauchi (5), Rivers (4) Ekiti (2), Taraba (2) and Kano (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos23,16496521,979220
FCT6,7446606,00183
Plateau3,8521483,67034
Oyo3,7213333,34345
Kaduna3,0442482,74947
Rivers2,9731082,80659
Edo2,696152,570111
Ogun2,2151572,02533
Delta1,824381,73749
Kano1,791381,69954
Ondo1,7281031,58540
Enugu1,332211,29021
Kwara1,096291,03928
Ebonyi1,05561,01930
Katsina1,0144294824
Osun945591921
Gombe9385685725
Abia92699089
Bauchi7703072614
Borno745470536
Imo6623761312
Benue4962546011
Nasarawa48815032513
Bayelsa4454238221
Ekiti359193346
Akwa Ibom339193119
Jigawa3311230811
Niger296827612
Anambra285126519
Adamawa261423819
Sokoto165014817
Taraba159141396
Yobe9412748
Kebbi931848
Cross River903789
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

