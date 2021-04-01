Nigeria records 129 new COVID-19 infections, total now 162,891

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 129 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 162,891.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.
“On the 31st of March 2021, 129 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 162,891 cases have been confirmed, 151,648 cases have been discharged and 2,057 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 129 new cases are reported from 13 states- Lagos (46), Ondo (19), Nasarawa (14), Kaduna (11), Borno (9), Bauchi (8), Akwa Ibom (5), FCT (5), Jigawa (4), Plateau (3), Bayelsa (2), Osun (2) and Rivers (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|57,680
|251
|56,990
|439
|FCT
|19,637
|1,431
|18,042
|164
|Plateau
|9,027
|39
|8,931
|57
|Kaduna
|8,943
|64
|8,814
|65
|Rivers
|6,913
|21
|6,792
|100
|Oyo
|6,838
|477
|6,238
|123
|Edo
|4,878
|8
|4,685
|185
|Ogun
|4,617
|89
|4,479
|49
|Kano
|3,909
|26
|3,773
|110
|Ondo
|3,191
|1,048
|2,080
|63
|Kwara
|3,083
|214
|2,814
|55
|Delta
|2,606
|791
|1,744
|71
|Osun
|2,532
|23
|2,457
|52
|Nasarawa
|2,347
|1,961
|373
|13
|Enugu
|2,237
|285
|1,923
|29
|Katsina
|2,095
|31
|2,030
|34
|Gombe
|2,030
|3
|1,983
|44
|Ebonyi
|2,007
|24
|1,951
|32
|Anambra
|1,909
|64
|1,826
|19
|Akwa Ibom
|1,770
|233
|1,523
|14
|Abia
|1,665
|1
|1,643
|21
|Imo
|1,650
|21
|1,592
|37
|Bauchi
|1,529
|11
|1,501
|17
|Borno
|1,336
|98
|1,200
|38
|Benue
|1,188
|575
|591
|22
|Adamawa
|1,051
|745
|274
|32
|Niger
|930
|496
|417
|17
|Taraba
|910
|24
|864
|22
|Ekiti
|866
|19
|836
|11
|Bayelsa
|854
|24
|804
|26
|Sokoto
|774
|1
|745
|28
|Jigawa
|523
|22
|485
|16
|Kebbi
|450
|42
|392
|16
|Cross River
|366
|1
|348
|17
|Yobe
|313
|20
|284
|9
|Zamfara
|232
|3
|221
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
129 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-46
Ondo-19
Nasarawa-14
Kaduna-11
Borno-9
Bauchi -8
Akwa Ibom-5
FCT-5
Jigawa-4
Plateau-3
Bayelsa-2
Osun-2
Rivers-1
162,891 confirmed
151,648 discharged
2,057 deaths pic.twitter.com/cpi1rpm6Of
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 31, 2021
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Nigeria Recorded 1,114 COVID-19 Infections Last Week, Lowest In Four Months
In the past two weeks, Nigeria recorded 3,414 new COVID-19 infections, which is the lowest the country has recorded since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic in December.
In the penultimate week, (March 7 – 13), there were 2,300 cases, a reduction when compared to the 2,817 recorded in the previous week’s (February 28 – March 6)…
Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos
The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.
At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…Nigeria records 129 new COVID-19 infections, total now 162,891