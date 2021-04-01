Nigeria records 129 new COVID-19 infections, total now 162,891

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 129 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 162,891.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“On the 31st of March 2021, 129 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 162,891 cases have been confirmed, 151,648 cases have been discharged and 2,057 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 129 new cases are reported from 13 states- Lagos (46), Ondo (19), Nasarawa (14), Kaduna (11), Borno (9), Bauchi (8), Akwa Ibom (5), FCT (5), Jigawa (4), Plateau (3), Bayelsa (2), Osun (2) and Rivers (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 57,680 251 56,990 439 FCT 19,637 1,431 18,042 164 Plateau 9,027 39 8,931 57 Kaduna 8,943 64 8,814 65 Rivers 6,913 21 6,792 100 Oyo 6,838 477 6,238 123 Edo 4,878 8 4,685 185 Ogun 4,617 89 4,479 49 Kano 3,909 26 3,773 110 Ondo 3,191 1,048 2,080 63 Kwara 3,083 214 2,814 55 Delta 2,606 791 1,744 71 Osun 2,532 23 2,457 52 Nasarawa 2,347 1,961 373 13 Enugu 2,237 285 1,923 29 Katsina 2,095 31 2,030 34 Gombe 2,030 3 1,983 44 Ebonyi 2,007 24 1,951 32 Anambra 1,909 64 1,826 19 Akwa Ibom 1,770 233 1,523 14 Abia 1,665 1 1,643 21 Imo 1,650 21 1,592 37 Bauchi 1,529 11 1,501 17 Borno 1,336 98 1,200 38 Benue 1,188 575 591 22 Adamawa 1,051 745 274 32 Niger 930 496 417 17 Taraba 910 24 864 22 Ekiti 866 19 836 11 Bayelsa 854 24 804 26 Sokoto 774 1 745 28 Jigawa 523 22 485 16 Kebbi 450 42 392 16 Cross River 366 1 348 17 Yobe 313 20 284 9 Zamfara 232 3 221 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

