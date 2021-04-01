Kano govt rewards winners of Qur’anic recitation competition with N2.5m each

KANO State government has gifted Muhammad Auwal Gusau, from Zamfara State, who emerged the best in the male category and his counterpart, Nusaiba Shu’aibu Ahmed, from Kano State, who came first in the female category, a sum of N2.5 million each at the 35th national Qur’anic recitation competition held in Kano.

Speaking at the ground finale of the competition, which was held at the convocation arena of the Bayero University, Kano, the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, represented by his deputy, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, said a total 180 males and 190 females from all the 36 states of the federation and FCT participated in the nine-day Qur’anic recitation competition with the two overall winners receiving a cash prize of N2.5 million each from the Kano State government.

According to him, all the participants keenly contested in the six categories of the competition for both the male and female.

Ganduje said:”Our administration has made it a part of its cardinal responsibility to improve Islamic education at all levels, especially as it relates to Qur’anic recitation and memorisation.

That is why we established the first ever Kano State’s Qur’anic and Islamiyya schools management board which has today achieved a lot in the promotion of Islamic education.”

He assured of his continued support towards the national Qur’anic recitation competition and appreciated the immense contribution of Usmanu Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, for conducting and managing the annual competition in the country.

Earlier, the Sultan of Sokoto, who is also the president of the Nigeria Supreme Council Of Islamic Affairs, Mr Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, explained that the national Qur’anic recitation competition, which is aimed at bringing out the benefit of reciting the Qur’an, is growing stronger every year.

He therefore commended Kano State, for being a good host and pledged the sultanate’s commitment toward enhancing Qur’anic recitation and memorisation.

At the event, a former vice chancellor of the Usman Dan Fodio University Sokoto, Professor Shehu Galadanchi, spoke on the virtues of reciting the Qur’an, its memorisation and the Islamic education.

Other highlights of the event included the donation of N10 million by the chairman of the occasion, Mr Abdussamad Rabi’u, to the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the competition.

