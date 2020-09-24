Nigeria records 125 new COVID-19 cases, total now 57,849

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 125 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 57,849.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Thursday.

“On the 24th of September 2020, 125 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 57849 cases have been confirmed, 49098 cases have been discharged and 1102 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 125 new cases are reported from 13 states in Nigeria; Lagos (37), Plateau (18), FCT (17), Ogun (15), Rivers (10), Benue (7), Kaduna (7), Anambra (5), Oyo (3), Cross River (2), Ondo (2), Edo (1), Imo (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos19,1233,67215,246205
FCT5,6156034,93577
Plateau3,3227972,49431
Oyo3,2399412,25939
Edo2,617242,486107
Kaduna2,384862,26434
Rivers2,287392,18959
Delta1,8001011,65049
Ogun1,789401,72128
Kano1,734191,66154
Ondo1,608281,54535
Enugu1,285981,16621
Ebonyi1,03811,00730
Kwara1,0287892525
Abia881268478
Gombe8579074225
Katsina84836745724
Osun8181878317
Borno741270336
Bauchi6921466414
Imo56633721712
Benue4805741310
Nasarawa44911132513
Bayelsa397437122
Jigawa322330811
Ekiti317162956
Akwa Ibom28882728
Niger2591523212
Anambra237521319
Adamawa2342019816
Sokoto161014417
Taraba9516736
Kebbi931848
Cross River874749
Zamfara780735
Yobe758598
Kogi5032

