Nigeria records 125 new COVID-19 cases, total now 57,849

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 125 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 57,849.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Thursday.

“On the 24th of September 2020, 125 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 57849 cases have been confirmed, 49098 cases have been discharged and 1102 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 125 new cases are reported from 13 states in Nigeria; Lagos (37), Plateau (18), FCT (17), Ogun (15), Rivers (10), Benue (7), Kaduna (7), Anambra (5), Oyo (3), Cross River (2), Ondo (2), Edo (1), Imo (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 19,123 3,672 15,246 205 FCT 5,615 603 4,935 77 Plateau 3,322 797 2,494 31 Oyo 3,239 941 2,259 39 Edo 2,617 24 2,486 107 Kaduna 2,384 86 2,264 34 Rivers 2,287 39 2,189 59 Delta 1,800 101 1,650 49 Ogun 1,789 40 1,721 28 Kano 1,734 19 1,661 54 Ondo 1,608 28 1,545 35 Enugu 1,285 98 1,166 21 Ebonyi 1,038 1 1,007 30 Kwara 1,028 78 925 25 Abia 881 26 847 8 Gombe 857 90 742 25 Katsina 848 367 457 24 Osun 818 18 783 17 Borno 741 2 703 36 Bauchi 692 14 664 14 Imo 566 337 217 12 Benue 480 57 413 10 Nasarawa 449 111 325 13 Bayelsa 397 4 371 22 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Ekiti 317 16 295 6 Akwa Ibom 288 8 272 8 Niger 259 15 232 12 Anambra 237 5 213 19 Adamawa 234 20 198 16 Sokoto 161 0 144 17 Taraba 95 16 73 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 87 4 74 9 Zamfara 78 0 73 5 Yobe 75 8 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

