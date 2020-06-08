Nigeria, Israel to sign agreement on Methanol fuel technology

Nigeria is determined to explore and develop the Methanol chemical fuel technology because it holds the key to the economic diversification of the country, Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, stated this, on Monday in Abuja.

To this end, the country and Israel will soon sign a bilateral agreement in the area of Methanol Fuel Production Technology which would be of mutual benefits to the two countries.

This revelation, according to a statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, AbdulGaniyu Aminu, emerged when the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Shimon Ben Shoshan, paid a courtesy visit to the ministry.

The statement quoted Dr Onu saying, for Nigeria to become the manufacturing hub of Africa, it must utilise all its natural resources and add value to them with a view to creating wealth and employment for its teeming youths.

He, therefore, described Methanol as a “Wonder Chemical” as its application would impact positively on power, energy and manufacturing sector, saying with its introduction, Nigeria would soon become the manufacturing hub of Africa.

The minister said Nigeria would appreciate the inputs of Israel to ensure the smooth takeoff of the methanol policy.

Earlier, the Israel Ambassador, Mr Shoshan, said his country will be too willing to share its know-how and expertise on methanol fuel technology with Nigeria.

He said it is a better alternative to petroleum as it is cheaper, faster and pollution-free.

Mr Shoshan also said that his country is also amenable to learn from Nigeria’s indigenous technology and its progress in oil and gas technology.

