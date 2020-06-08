APC displays 6 Edo governorship aspirants’ credentials for screening

The National Working Committee (NWC), of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has displayed the credentials of all six Edo governorship aspirants participating in the party’s primaries slated for June 22, for screening.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said this on Monday shortly after pasting of aspirants’ credentials at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Issa-Onilu said that the party’s leadership pasted the candidates’ credentials to ensure transparency and that the party could learn and correct its past mistakes and experience.

“You will recall what happened in Bayelsa, we thought we did the best we should, but it turned out that we did not do enough.

“So the best thing we have to do now is to go beyond ourselves to the things that may not be known to us.

“We have put it out here for anybody who has information to help the screening committee,” the party’s spokesman said.

According to him, APC NWC is also taking official steps to verify some of these documents to be sure that it does the right thing.

“By mere putting it on the board here, making it transparent, putting it before the public, it does mean that people who know them very well: school mates, acquaintances, friends and even enemies, could come up with whatever they have.

“We are expecting help from whatever angle it could come from.

“All we are interested in is that we ensure transparency and comply with our own constitution, the electoral act and the Constitution of this country.

“We want to give everybody a fair chance and to be seen to have done our best,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the six aspirants include incumbent Gov. Godwin Obaseki, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Dr Pius Odubu, Mr Chris Ogiemwonyi, Mr Osaro Obazee and Mr Matthew Iduoriyekemwen.

NAN

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

IPOB Spends $85,000 Monthly To Fight Nigeria Abroad – Presidency

The Presidency has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of using what it says is false allegations of persecution of Christians against the Nigerian State to drive a wedge between the country and the United States, United Kingdom and European allies… Read full story

Abia Comes First With 67 New Cases As Nigeria Records 260 More COVID-19 Victims

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Sunday, announced that the country has recorded 260 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 12,486… Read full story

MONDAY LINES: Kneeling For George Floyd

YOU’ve heard of little sparks igniting big flames. It has taken just twenty American dollars to stop the whole world from breathing and for police forces across the world to be on trial. A $20 bill was used to buy cigarettes in a shop; shop owners suspected the bill to be fake; the police were called in; they came and knelt on a… Read full story

You Don’t Own Nigeria, Northern CAN Tells Miyetti Allah

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in 19 Northern States and FCT on Sunday has cautioned the factional leader of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) that the Fulani don’t own Nigeria. The Fulani leader had boasted that Nigeria belongs to Fulani and they would continue to rule for eternity… Read full story

Growing Hunger Amidst COVID-19-Induced Inflation, Fallen Income In Nigeria

James Oghene, a middle-aged man with two kids is a chef in one of the popular fast foods based in Surulere Lagos. Every day, Mr Oghene spends an average of N1,000 from his Ejigbo residence to and from work, but since February, he has not received a salary. Neighbours are already gossiping about his wife’s weight loss due to… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE