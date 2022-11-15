Nigeria gets ILO commendation over C187, C190 ratification

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has eulogised the Nigerian government for the ratification of two international labour standard Conventions C187 (2006) which deals with the Promotional Framework on Occupational Safety and Health, and C190 (2019), Violence and Harassment.

ILO Director-General, Gilbert Houngbo, who showered encomium on Nigeria in Geneva, Switzerland, during the presentation of two ratified Conventions by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, to the Governing Body of the organisation on Tuesday, said the ratification of both conventions by Nigeria in one year, demonstrates the exemplary commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to the enthronement of decent work and elimination of violence in workplaces.

He went on to say that Nigeria was the first African nation to join the ILO, and further commended the country’s leading role. He also pledged ILO’s more technical assistance to enable Nigeria make more progress in the world of work.

A press statement signed by the Ministry of Labour’s Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr Olajide Oshundun, noted that Ngige had earlier in his speech, commended the new Director-General on his assumption of office, describing his election as historic being the first African to occupy the position.

Ngige added that it was a new chapter in the leadership history of the world body, remarking that Houngbo’s leadership of the ILO at this period in world history was significant in many ways.

“You have come on board when the fragile recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic and the accompanying unpredictable impact of climate change coupled with the current disruption of food and energy supply and other supply chains, surging overwhelming global inflation.”

