Nigeria Customs hands over suspected illicit package worth N2.65million to NDLEA in Minna

The Niger/Kogi Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Tuesday in Minna, Niger State capital, handed over to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), about 317 compressed packages of substances suspected to be cannabis Sativa weighing 253.6kg.

The packages with estimated street value of the seized illicit drug of the sum of N2.605 million, were intercepted along Abuja-Lokoja highway by one of the patrol teams of the Kogi/ Niger Area command of the Nigeria Customs Service recently.

The illicit drugs were handed over to the State Commander of the NDLEA, Barr. Haruna Kwetidhe.

Briefing the newsmen shortly before handing over the substances to the NDLEA Commander, at the NCS Niger/Kogi Area Command Headquarters in Minna, the NCS Area Comptroller Busayo Kadejo, explained that the seizure was made possible due to diligence by Officers and Men of the Command.

He further explained that if the packages had escaped the patrol teams, it would have helped in the sustenance of crimes such as kidnapping, banditry, thuggery and other social vices.

“I strongly feel it is important that as the general elections draw closer, all and sundry should be on alert and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement agencies,” Kadejo stated.

He stated further that before handing over the seizures to NDLEA, the Command had obtained necessary approval from the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), for further agency action in view of the synergy between Customs and NDLEA.

Responding, shortly after the handing over of the illicit items, the Niger State Commander of NDLEA, Bar. Kwetishe expressed appreciation to the NCS, and reaffirmed that “there is no hiding place for those involved in illicit drug business” in the State, adding that NDLEA was prepared to track down the criminals anywhere they were hiding and dealt with according to the Law when they were caught.

He appreciated the Customs for the synergy between the two agencies and urged it to maintain the tempo.

He however assured that “This drug will not go to the market again. From our custody, it will be destroyed completely,” and appealed to patriotic Nigerians to provide useful intelligence that would assist the NDLEA tracking down drug peddlers across the state.





NIGERIAN TRIBUNE, however, gathered that the suspects escaped arrest by the NCS Operatives after they had abandoned the Vehicle conveying the illicit drug after which the seizure was made.

The Customs Area Command assured that efforts were being made to launch investigation to apprehend the runaway suspected drugs Barons behind the zeised exhibits of the suspected Cannabis sativa and be brougt to book.