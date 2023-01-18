Atiku to christians: You are safe under my presidency

Presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has assured Christians across the country that they are very safe under his watch if elected President come next month.

He also said that as a born unifier, he believes in the integration of humanity at all levels and would do everything to promote unity in diversity.

Atiku was speaking in Jos on Tuesday while gracing the 2023 extra-ordinary General Church Council,(GCC) of the Evangelical Church Winning All, (ECWA).

Speaking through the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara, the former VP, said that God did not make any mistake in creating people and allowing them to belong to different tribal,ethnic, and religious backgrounds.

According to him, “a divided Nigeria can not achieve the purpose of God for us as a people. A divided country will only keep us in darkness and chains. All through my lifetime, I have lived and worked harmoniously with people of other faiths and ethnic affiliations with ease because of mutual understanding and respect.”

He added that, “My business and political partners come from different backgrounds with zero expressions of religious or ethnic sentiments. I have never contemplated same faith ticket throughout my political career because it will result in unmitigated disaster for all Nigerians.”

Atiku stressed that, “No Statesman at the incipient adopts a position that clearly excludes nearly half the Country and still hope to do the work Nigeria is in dire need of. No matter how hard and skilful one dresses the same faith ticket, it is an open invitation to anarchy and a clear statement that not everyone will be carried along in government.”

He continued, “as Governor-elect of Adamawa State, in 1999, I gave my full backing, against all odds, to Boni Haruna to take over when I was nominated Vice President. Boni governed Adamawa for 8 uninterrupted years.”

He added, “Also, in Taraba State, Rev. Jolly Nyame was encouraged to contest the governorship in 1999 with my full backing. We have and are still working together with many Christians across the nation, and the Church should have confidence in my capacity, experience, and ability to deliver credible leadership that unites our people and empower Nigerians of all creed to live together in peace and harmony.”





Atiku appreciated Christians all over the nation for their prayers and commitment to the nation and assured them that he will not relent in cementing a cordial relationship between Christians and Muslims at all times.

“The Church stands to get a lot under my watch as President of this nation if elected. I will do everything possible if elected to rid Nigeria of conflict entrepreneurs and profiteers in order to lay a solid foundation for Nigeria’s advancement,” he assured.

The former Vice President said that,

“This must be the case if we ever hope to realise our full potentials as a nation. No society in history has ever remained disunited and still kept its civilisation. Politics is not enough reason to keep us divided.

Atiku stressed that, “A divided Nigeria can not take any of us anywhere. If Nigeria is divided, both Christians and Muslims will suffer. I am proud to say that I have a strong partner in Governor Okowa, who is not only a Christian but a man of abiding faith in Nigeria and our people. I am cinvinced beyond doubt that, together with Gov Ifeanyi Okowa as Vice President, we will take Nigeria to the desired greater heights.”