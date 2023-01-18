Catholic diocese announces burial date for burn priest

The Catholic Diocese of Minna, has announced the burial ceremony of the Very Rev. Fr. Isaac Achi of Saints Peters and Paul Catholic Church, Kafin- Koro, in Paikoro local government Area of Niger State who was burnt to death at his Official residence on Sunday by suspected Armed Bandits.

A notice from the office of the Diocesan Chancellor Secretariate Complex, St. Michael Catholic Cathedral, Bosso Minna, and personally signed by the Very Rev. Fr. Amanchukwu Emeka G.the Chancellor of the Diocese, a copy of which was made available to the newsmen on Tuesday in Minna.

In the letter dated 16th January, with the title: “Funeral Arrangement for Late Rev. Fr. Isaac Achi” and addressed to Very Rev. Fr. Zechariah N. Sanjumi, Secretary General Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Durumi Abuja FCT reads in parts:

“Greetings in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ and peace be upon you now and forever ( Amen). This is to notify you that after due Consultation with the competent authorities, a date for the wake keep and funeral mass for Late Father Achi Isaac has been fixed as follows:

“Thursday 19th January 2023 by 5:00pm and Friday,20th Jan. 2023 is the funeral mass and final internment by 10;:00am at St. Michael Catholic Cathedral , in Bosso Minna”, the statement added.