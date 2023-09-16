Delta Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori and his Commissioner for Works, Charles Aniagwu, have urged all Deltans to support the developmental agenda of the present administration.

“l wish to call on Deltans across board to support the MORE Agenda which is robust enough to give birth to the Delta of our dream,” Oborevwori pleaded while marking his 100 days in office with projects inauguration across the State.

Among projects inaugurated were the 2.6 km Okpolo/Enhwe/Uwheru Road (Phase 2) in Isoko South and Ughelli North local government areas of the State.

He said irrespective of the paucity of funds, the state has decided to embark on this road projects to mitigate the challenges of perennial flooding in the areas.

Oborevwori reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to giving equal attention to both rural and urban roads in the state, the reason the government recently approved the construction of three flyovers in Warri and Uvwie to address the persistent traffic gridlock in Warri and Effurun.

“Delta State under my watch will continue to remain steadfast on the path of irreversible growth, accelerated development and unassailable progress using the instrumentality of tested and trusted performance indicators as encapsulated in the MORE Agenda,” the governor averred.

Aniagwu, who’s the Commissioner for Works (Rural and Riverine Areas) affirmed that the local contractors employed for the various road constructions have demonstrated cognate experience and expertise in their jobs.

Comrade Chief Kennedy Idolor the President General, Okpolo-Enhwe Progressive Union and the Chairman, De Wayles Group of Companies, High Chief Emonena Victor Wayles Egukawhore, among others, thanked the governor for keeping his promises.

Hon Victor Asasa, the Chairman, lsoko South Local Government Area, stated that Governor Oborevwori, with a harvest of projects lined up to be inaugurated within the first 100 days in office, has proven his mettle beyond all reasonable doubts.

