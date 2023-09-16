Former Lagos Governor, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, and successor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, on Saturday in Epe were among those who tutored the newly inaugurated cabinet members of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on delivery of good governance to the people of the state.

The two former governors were among the facilitators who shared their experiences with the new executive council members and permanent secretaries at the 2023 On-Boarding and Executive Retreat themed: “Navigating Government Excellence: “Role of Leadership in ensuring a greater Lagos rises.”

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made this known while speaking with journalists on the purpose of the 3-day programme and its importance to his administration’s T.H.E.M.E- plus Agenda, saying that the aim of the retreat was to harp on the need for the newly sworn-in cabinet members to work together as team with a sense of commitment as well as bonding and sharing the vision with their staff.

Governor Sanwo-Olu maintained that with the retreat, the new cabinet members had no excuse not to deliver the dividends of democracy to Lagosians or fail them to enjoy the benefits of quality service delivery.

Sanwo-Olu, while calling for the cooperation of the media in fair reportage regarding the delivery of dividend of democracy, noted that his administration would no longer tolerate lawlessness, or any action that would affect peaceful coexistence in the state, even as he also sought media support to tackle issue of flooding in the state.

“Part of our takeaway from the retreat is the level of zero tolerance that we are taking out of here. The Commissioners, Special Advisers and Permanent Secretaries have all been empowered to go out there and do the right thing.

“And when we begin to do all these difficult things, we are hoping that you (The media) will be able to give us fair reportage to know that we are not just being insensitive, wicked, we just want to do our job and do it well.

“So, when we see a building or property that is blocking drainage channels and we say we are going to pull it down, we are hoping that you will be on our side and be able to report to say that this has to go. And that is the only way people can live in a sane, safe, and secured society.

“There is going to be zero tolerance. People cannot just assume that all our laws would not be obeyed. That is the charge we are giving ourselves here. That is the charge we are taking away from this retreat to further energize our people to further ensure that we do things, we are going to do things without fear or favour,” the governor said.

Lagos State Head of Service (HoS), Hakeem Muri-Okunola, and Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, in their remarks, assured that they would work as a stronger team, act proactively to address issues, take charge, and render quality service to Lagosians as the government enforces the laws in order not to lose the environment to flooding.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Tourism, Toke Benson- Awoyinka, affirmed her commitment through Ministry of Tourism, to collaborate with appropriate stakeholders to promote Afrobeat Music, saying doing so makes Lagos a tourism destination in Africa and the world where hospitality is top-notched.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE