Nigeria confirms 48 new cases of COVID-19, total rises to 61,930

CoronavirusTop News
By Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 48 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 61,930.

The NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Saturday.

“On the 24th of October 2020, 48 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 61930 cases have been confirmed, 57285 cases have been discharged and 1129 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 48 new cases are reported from 6 states- Lagos (18), FCT (13), Kaduna (6), Rivers (5), Ogun (5), Ondo (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos20,80791319,687207
FCT5,9615465,33679
Plateau3,5943013,26033
Oyo3,4238202,56142
Rivers2,770812,63059
Edo2,648182,522108
Kaduna2,611732,49642
Ogun1,9951511,81529
Delta1,812261,73749
Kano1,74151,68254
Ondo1,662411,58536
Enugu1,314241,26921
Kwara1,067221,01926
Ebonyi1,04981,01130
Katsina9484587924
Osun9223187120
Abia898188728
Gombe88311174725
Borno745470536
Bauchi710069614
Imo6142258012
Benue4864043511
Nasarawa47814032513
Bayelsa403138121
Ekiti32973166
Jigawa325630811
Akwa Ibom29532848
Anambra2771024819
Niger2741324912
Adamawa257922919
Sokoto164214517
Taraba122131036
Kebbi931848
Cross River874749
Yobe826688
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

Nigeria confirms 48 cases

