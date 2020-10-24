Nigeria confirms 48 new cases of COVID-19, total rises to 61,930

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 48 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 61,930.

The NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Saturday.

“On the 24th of October 2020, 48 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 61930 cases have been confirmed, 57285 cases have been discharged and 1129 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 48 new cases are reported from 6 states- Lagos (18), FCT (13), Kaduna (6), Rivers (5), Ogun (5), Ondo (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 20,807 913 19,687 207 FCT 5,961 546 5,336 79 Plateau 3,594 301 3,260 33 Oyo 3,423 820 2,561 42 Rivers 2,770 81 2,630 59 Edo 2,648 18 2,522 108 Kaduna 2,611 73 2,496 42 Ogun 1,995 151 1,815 29 Delta 1,812 26 1,737 49 Kano 1,741 5 1,682 54 Ondo 1,662 41 1,585 36 Enugu 1,314 24 1,269 21 Kwara 1,067 22 1,019 26 Ebonyi 1,049 8 1,011 30 Katsina 948 45 879 24 Osun 922 31 871 20 Abia 898 18 872 8 Gombe 883 111 747 25 Borno 745 4 705 36 Bauchi 710 0 696 14 Imo 614 22 580 12 Benue 486 40 435 11 Nasarawa 478 140 325 13 Bayelsa 403 1 381 21 Ekiti 329 7 316 6 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Akwa Ibom 295 3 284 8 Anambra 277 10 248 19 Niger 274 13 249 12 Adamawa 257 9 229 19 Sokoto 164 2 145 17 Taraba 122 13 103 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 87 4 74 9 Yobe 82 6 68 8 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

