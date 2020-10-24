Lagos govt to prosecute #EndSARS looters

Lagos State Government has said it will be prosecuting suspects who allegedly took advantage of the EndSARS protest to destroy and loot public and private properties in different parts of the state.

The State made this known through a release from it’s Ministry of Justice signed by the Director, Public Affairs, Kayode Oyekanmi.

Some hoodlums had hijacked the peaceful protest of youths against brutality by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police personnel tagged #EndSARS to wreak havoc and disturb the peace in the state.

The State Director of Public Prosecution, Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi has gone round relevant Police formations with a team of Prosecutors to evaluate files of those arrested by the police with a view to determine those that have prima facie case made against them.

229 suspects were arrested by the Police for various criminal offences ranging from arson, murder, stealing, malicious damage of properties and assault before and after the state-wide curfew imposed by the State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to restore law and order.

After the evaluation exercise those that have cases to answer will be arraigned before Courts on Monday.

While the release of those that have no case to answer will be ensured.

Meanwhile, the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, while calling on Lagosians to maintain peace, law and order in their respective communities, pledged the commitment of the State Government to uphold the rule of law at all times.

