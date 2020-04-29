Nigeria confirms 196 new coronavirus cases, total rises to 1,728

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Wednesday, said Nigeria has recorded 196 new cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total to 1,728.

NCDC, through its verified Twitter account, said of the 196 new cases, 87-Lagos, 24-Kano, 18-Gombe, 17-Kaduna

16-FCT, 10-Katsina, 8-Sokoto, 7-Edo, 6-Borno, 1-Yobe, 1-Ebonyi, 1-Adamawa. It also said seven deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

It tweeted: “As at 11:55 pm 29th April, 1728 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria, 307 have been discharged and 51 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.”

Breakdown of confirmed cases;

196 new cases of #COVID19 reported; 87-Lagos

24-Kano

18-Gombe

17-Kaduna

16-FCT

10-Katsina

8-Sokoto

7-Edo

6-Borno

1-Yobe

1-Ebonyi

1-Adamawa As at 11:55pm 29th April- 1728 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 307

Deaths: 51 pic.twitter.com/1ul1P8JvTH — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 29, 2020

