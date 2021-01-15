Nigeria confirms 1,867 new COVID-19 cases, total now 107,345

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,867 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 107,345.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.
“1867 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-713 Plateau-273 FCT-199 Kaduna-117 Oyo-79 Enugu-58 Ondo-53 Kano-49 Sokoto-43 Ogun-37 Osun-37 Nasarawa-36 Rivers-28 Benue-24 Delta-24 Niger-24 Gombe-18 Edo-15 Taraba-12 Bayelsa-10 Ekiti-9 Borno-6 Zamfara-2 Jigawa-1,” the NCDC said.
