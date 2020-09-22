Nigeria confirms 176 new COVID-19 cases, total now 57,613

By Tribune Online
Nigeria confirms 176 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 176 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 57,613.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Tuesday.

“On the 22nd of September 2020, 176 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 57613 cases have been confirmed, 48836 cases have been discharged and 1100 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 176 new cases are reported from 14 states in Nigeria; Lagos (73), Plateau (50), FCT (17), Rivers (8), Ondo (6), Niger (5), Ogun (5), Edo (3), Kaduna (3), Oyo (2), Bauchi (1), Bayelsa (1), Delta (1), Nasarawa (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 19,055 3,604 15,246 205
FCT 5,583 580 4,927 76
Plateau 3,304 825 2,448 31
Oyo 3,233 935 2,259 39
Edo 2,615 78 2,430 107
Kaduna 2,359 77 2,248 34
Rivers 2,263 47 2,157 59
Delta 1,800 101 1,650 49
Ogun 1,772 23 1,721 28
Kano 1,734 24 1,656 54
Ondo 1,606 56 1,515 35
Enugu 1,285 98 1,166 21
Ebonyi 1,038 1 1,007 30
Kwara 1,025 75 925 25
Abia 881 26 847 8
Katsina 848 367 457 24
Gombe 839 104 710 25
Osun 817 17 783 17
Borno 741 2 703 36
Bauchi 692 14 664 14
Imo 562 333 217 12
Benue 473 50 413 10
Nasarawa 449 111 325 13
Bayelsa 395 4 370 21
Jigawa 322 3 308 11
Ekiti 317 17 294 6
Akwa Ibom 288 12 268 8
Niger 259 15 232 12
Adamawa 234 20 198 16
Anambra 232 29 184 19
Sokoto 161 2 142 17
Taraba 95 16 73 6
Kebbi 93 1 84 8
Cross River 85 2 74 9
Zamfara 78 0 73 5
Yobe 75 8 59 8
Kogi 5 0 3 2

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded Low Cases, Deaths, More Recoveries Last Week

Last week, Nigeria recorded the lowest COVID-19(Coronavirus) infections in over six weeks, Tribune Online reports.

For three weeks, the weekly figure has been fluctuating. In the first week of September, the cases reduced, followed by a week of increase and another week of reduction.

BREAKING: EdoDecides2020: Obaseki Declared Winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki, as the winner of the governorship election in Edo State…

JUST IN: Emir Of Zazzau, Shehu Idris, Dies At 84

The Emir of Zazzau, in Kaduna State, Alhaji Shehu Idris has died in his palace at the age of 84. His son, Aminu Shehu Idris, confirmed in an interview with the Tribune Online that his late father who was appointed on 15th February, 1975 and spent 45 years in the throne died on Sunday after a protracted illness…

Dino Melaye’s Revelation: How I Was Scammed To Support Buhari, Join APC In 2015

Senator Dino Melaye, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), represented Kogi West senatorial district in the Eighth Assembly and until last November, in the 9th National Assembly speaks in this exclusive interview on the leadership of the National Assembly under Senator Ahmad Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila, review of the Nigerian Constitution, how he was scammed to support Buhari in 2015 and why President Muhammadu Buhari will never agree to a workable constitution for the country…

