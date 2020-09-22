Nigeria confirms 176 new COVID-19 cases, total now 57,613

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 176 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 57,613.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Tuesday.

“On the 22nd of September 2020, 176 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 57613 cases have been confirmed, 48836 cases have been discharged and 1100 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 176 new cases are reported from 14 states in Nigeria; Lagos (73), Plateau (50), FCT (17), Rivers (8), Ondo (6), Niger (5), Ogun (5), Edo (3), Kaduna (3), Oyo (2), Bauchi (1), Bayelsa (1), Delta (1), Nasarawa (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 19,055 3,604 15,246 205 FCT 5,583 580 4,927 76 Plateau 3,304 825 2,448 31 Oyo 3,233 935 2,259 39 Edo 2,615 78 2,430 107 Kaduna 2,359 77 2,248 34 Rivers 2,263 47 2,157 59 Delta 1,800 101 1,650 49 Ogun 1,772 23 1,721 28 Kano 1,734 24 1,656 54 Ondo 1,606 56 1,515 35 Enugu 1,285 98 1,166 21 Ebonyi 1,038 1 1,007 30 Kwara 1,025 75 925 25 Abia 881 26 847 8 Katsina 848 367 457 24 Gombe 839 104 710 25 Osun 817 17 783 17 Borno 741 2 703 36 Bauchi 692 14 664 14 Imo 562 333 217 12 Benue 473 50 413 10 Nasarawa 449 111 325 13 Bayelsa 395 4 370 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Ekiti 317 17 294 6 Akwa Ibom 288 12 268 8 Niger 259 15 232 12 Adamawa 234 20 198 16 Anambra 232 29 184 19 Sokoto 161 2 142 17 Taraba 95 16 73 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 85 2 74 9 Zamfara 78 0 73 5 Yobe 75 8 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

