Nigeria confirms 1,634 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 133,552

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,634 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 133,552.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“On the 2nd of February 2021, 1634 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 133552 cases have been confirmed, 107551 cases have been discharged and 1613 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1634 new cases are reported from 26 states- Lagos (440), Anambra (160), FCT (158), Rivers (134), Abia (103), Oyo (90), Enugu (81), Osun (73), Gombe (54), Kwara (50), Ogun (32), Plateau (32), Akwa Ibom (31), Ondo (24), Borno (23), Delta (23), Ebonyi (21), Taraba (21), Bayelsa (16), Kaduna (15), Nasarawa (13), Jigawa (12), Bauchi (11), Kano (11), Zamfara (4) and Sokoto (2).

“Our discharges today include 551 community recoveries in Lagos State, 213 in Kaduna State and 103 in Kano State managed in line with guidelines,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos49,9417,35242,260329
FCT17,0715,94411,000127
Plateau7,9825407,38755
Kaduna7,6793267,29657
Oyo5,5501,3354,13085
Rivers5,4838214,57884
Edo3,8026043,058140
Ogun3,4405202,87743
Kano3,0473042,66182
Delta2,3465501,74452
Ondo2,3392082,08051
Kwara1,9863911,55441
Katsina1,8641071,73027
Nasarawa1,8301,44437313
Enugu1,8292971,51121
Gombe1,6781361,50042
Osun1,6203851,20332
Ebonyi1,4442031,21130
Abia1,3231211,19012
Bauchi1,157221,11817
Imo1,11626383518
Anambra1,05370033419
Borno98017077436
Akwa Ibom90935854110
Benue84828454420
Niger75732641714
Sokoto7502370126
Bayelsa6855260924
Adamawa63136324028
Ekiti579874839
Jigawa4727139011
Taraba4333937915
Kebbi270425313
Yobe241341998
Zamfara209111908
Cross River203-719812
Kogi5032
https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1356731497760309255

Nigeria Recorded Slight Reduction In COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

This reduction doesn’t mean the country is close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments

