Nigeria confirms 1,634 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 133,552

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,634 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 133,552.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“On the 2nd of February 2021, 1634 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 133552 cases have been confirmed, 107551 cases have been discharged and 1613 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 1634 new cases are reported from 26 states- Lagos (440), Anambra (160), FCT (158), Rivers (134), Abia (103), Oyo (90), Enugu (81), Osun (73), Gombe (54), Kwara (50), Ogun (32), Plateau (32), Akwa Ibom (31), Ondo (24), Borno (23), Delta (23), Ebonyi (21), Taraba (21), Bayelsa (16), Kaduna (15), Nasarawa (13), Jigawa (12), Bauchi (11), Kano (11), Zamfara (4) and Sokoto (2).

“Our discharges today include 551 community recoveries in Lagos State, 213 in Kaduna State and 103 in Kano State managed in line with guidelines,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 49,941 7,352 42,260 329 FCT 17,071 5,944 11,000 127 Plateau 7,982 540 7,387 55 Kaduna 7,679 326 7,296 57 Oyo 5,550 1,335 4,130 85 Rivers 5,483 821 4,578 84 Edo 3,802 604 3,058 140 Ogun 3,440 520 2,877 43 Kano 3,047 304 2,661 82 Delta 2,346 550 1,744 52 Ondo 2,339 208 2,080 51 Kwara 1,986 391 1,554 41 Katsina 1,864 107 1,730 27 Nasarawa 1,830 1,444 373 13 Enugu 1,829 297 1,511 21 Gombe 1,678 136 1,500 42 Osun 1,620 385 1,203 32 Ebonyi 1,444 203 1,211 30 Abia 1,323 121 1,190 12 Bauchi 1,157 22 1,118 17 Imo 1,116 263 835 18 Anambra 1,053 700 334 19 Borno 980 170 774 36 Akwa Ibom 909 358 541 10 Benue 848 284 544 20 Niger 757 326 417 14 Sokoto 750 23 701 26 Bayelsa 685 52 609 24 Adamawa 631 363 240 28 Ekiti 579 87 483 9 Jigawa 472 71 390 11 Taraba 433 39 379 15 Kebbi 270 4 253 13 Yobe 241 34 199 8 Zamfara 209 11 190 8 Cross River 203 -7 198 12 Kogi 5 0 3 2

