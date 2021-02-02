Nigeria confirms 1,634 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 133,552

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,634 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 133,552.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.
“On the 2nd of February 2021, 1634 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 133552 cases have been confirmed, 107551 cases have been discharged and 1613 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 1634 new cases are reported from 26 states- Lagos (440), Anambra (160), FCT (158), Rivers (134), Abia (103), Oyo (90), Enugu (81), Osun (73), Gombe (54), Kwara (50), Ogun (32), Plateau (32), Akwa Ibom (31), Ondo (24), Borno (23), Delta (23), Ebonyi (21), Taraba (21), Bayelsa (16), Kaduna (15), Nasarawa (13), Jigawa (12), Bauchi (11), Kano (11), Zamfara (4) and Sokoto (2).
“Our discharges today include 551 community recoveries in Lagos State, 213 in Kaduna State and 103 in Kano State managed in line with guidelines,” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|49,941
|7,352
|42,260
|329
|FCT
|17,071
|5,944
|11,000
|127
|Plateau
|7,982
|540
|7,387
|55
|Kaduna
|7,679
|326
|7,296
|57
|Oyo
|5,550
|1,335
|4,130
|85
|Rivers
|5,483
|821
|4,578
|84
|Edo
|3,802
|604
|3,058
|140
|Ogun
|3,440
|520
|2,877
|43
|Kano
|3,047
|304
|2,661
|82
|Delta
|2,346
|550
|1,744
|52
|Ondo
|2,339
|208
|2,080
|51
|Kwara
|1,986
|391
|1,554
|41
|Katsina
|1,864
|107
|1,730
|27
|Nasarawa
|1,830
|1,444
|373
|13
|Enugu
|1,829
|297
|1,511
|21
|Gombe
|1,678
|136
|1,500
|42
|Osun
|1,620
|385
|1,203
|32
|Ebonyi
|1,444
|203
|1,211
|30
|Abia
|1,323
|121
|1,190
|12
|Bauchi
|1,157
|22
|1,118
|17
|Imo
|1,116
|263
|835
|18
|Anambra
|1,053
|700
|334
|19
|Borno
|980
|170
|774
|36
|Akwa Ibom
|909
|358
|541
|10
|Benue
|848
|284
|544
|20
|Niger
|757
|326
|417
|14
|Sokoto
|750
|23
|701
|26
|Bayelsa
|685
|52
|609
|24
|Adamawa
|631
|363
|240
|28
|Ekiti
|579
|87
|483
|9
|Jigawa
|472
|71
|390
|11
|Taraba
|433
|39
|379
|15
|Kebbi
|270
|4
|253
|13
|Yobe
|241
|34
|199
|8
|Zamfara
|209
|11
|190
|8
|Cross River
|203
|-7
|198
|12
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
