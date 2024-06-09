Nigeria and Benin Republic joint border operations have decided to operate and maintain one-stop border post operations at the Segbana border to strengthen trade, commerce, and social interaction, between the two countries.
This was the outcome of a meeting between the Comptroller of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kebbi State Area Command, Mr Ehenacho Ernest Ojike, and the representatives of Benin Republic Customs, Mr Aroune Damane, at Segbana area at the Benin end of the border.
This joint decision was a follow-up to the meetings between the two countries in April 2024 where the two countries top government officials and the Governor of Kebbi State and the prefect of the border State of Benin met and signed a bilateral agreement to boost trade and commerce between the two countries.
READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now
Abuja doctor reveals unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!