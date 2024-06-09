Nigeria and Benin Republic joint border operations have decided to operate and maintain one-stop border post operations at the Segbana border to strengthen trade, commerce, and social interaction, between the two countries.

This was the outcome of a meeting between the Comptroller of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kebbi State Area Command, Mr Ehenacho Ernest Ojike, and the representatives of Benin Republic Customs, Mr Aroune Damane, at Segbana area at the Benin end of the border.

This joint decision was a follow-up to the meetings between the two countries in April 2024 where the two countries top government officials and the Governor of Kebbi State and the prefect of the border State of Benin met and signed a bilateral agreement to boost trade and commerce between the two countries.

