Midwives in Yobe threaten strike over salary cut

About 30 midwives employed by the Yobe State government to complement work in the rural areas have vowed to go on strike from Thursday if the Ministry of Health does not refund a salary cut of N25,000.

They alleged that ministry officials were unfair to them by making a deduction of N25,000 from their salaries without any explanation for the deduction.

The crossfire started between the midwives and ministry officials when the government in an effort to address the deficit of maternal, neonatal and child health services especially in rural areas, the government engaged 30 midwives to work in selected primary health care facilities.

These midwives, however, threatened to down tools from October 1 if Yobe State Government fails to reverse the deduction of N25,000 from their salary which they said was done without any reason.

They maintained that the salary of nurses in Yobe is now higher than their own which ordinarily should be reversed even as they are also not getting any rural allowances which is statutory.

The midwives through one of their representatives who claimed anonymity said they were left with no other option than to stop work from October 1 if ministry officials refuse to amend what they described as “gross discrimination” over their benefits.

The group had earlier met with the Secretary to the State Government, Baba Wali, on the issue and he admitted that the deduction was a mistake adding that the issue would soon be addressed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Govt To Close Ojota Interchange To Second Bridge For Three Months

The Lagos State government on Friday announced that it will close the popular Ojota interchange up to the second bridge in the area for three months beginning from Monday, September 21, for some repairs…

Nigeria To Sell Petrol Less Than N100 Per Litre ― Buhari’s Aide

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang has said that plans were on the way for Nigeria to sell petrol less than N100 per litre. Senator Enang said as soon as local refineries begin operation…