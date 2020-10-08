Nigeria at 60: Govt should stop playing politics with education — NUT

GOVERNMENTS at all levels have been asked to stop playing politics with the education sector.

The national secretary of the Nigerian Union of Teachers, Dr Mike Ene, made the call in an exclusive interview with Tribune Education.

He said playing politics with education by successive administrations, especially post-Civil War, had had grave consequences on the sector, including the teaching profession.

Ene said though it cannot be said that no development had taken place in the sector since independence, the level of the development was not commensurable with the age of the country and its huge human and material resources endowment.

He said teachers, for example, are not being treated fairly by the government and the society. He noted that government ought not to wait for teachers to down tools before paying them their salaries and other fringe benefits.

He said it was high time that both the federal and various state governments declared a state of emergency in education and pursue the goal to logical conclusion.

This, he stressed, would be the surest way to achieve desirable level of development in the sector and the nation’s economy.

