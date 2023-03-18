Kehinde Akintola – Abuja

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday at the polling unit of the Niger State Governorship candidate, Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago polling unit – Twashagi Rabba Polling Unit, 010 Bida Niger State have commenced verification of voters.

The INEC Officials who arrived at the polling unit at about 7 am, deployed the Bimodal Verification Accreditation System (BVAS) at 8:30 am.

As of the time of filing this report, hundreds of voters are in queue to undergo the verification exercise.

Some of the early comers at the polling unit were the Secretary of the APC Gubernatorial Campaign Council, Barrister Manko Bagudu.

A team of Policemen deployed to the polling unit arrived at 9:07 am.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





INEC postpones governorship, state assembly elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed Governorship and State Assembly elections to Saturday 18th March 2023…

How weak online banking frustrates cargo clearance at Lagos ports

Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) began its Naira redesign policy which led to scarcity across the country, port operations and haulage services have had to rely heavily on electronic transfer of funds…

19,000 unclaimed NYSC exemption certificates: LASU gives owners final collection deadline

The authorities of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, have given this Saturday as the final deadline for the owners of the unclaimed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificates…

From Qatar, Buhari goes to Daura for State elections

After a four-day trip to Doha, Qatar, President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country and headed straight to his hometown, Daura, Katsina ahead of Saturday’s governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections…

Court sacks Benue LP’s deputy guber candidate

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, sacked the deputy governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Benue, Chief Idu Christopher Onyiloyi…

EDITORIAL: Making cash freely available

ON Friday, March 3, long after Nigerians had been thrown into economic strangulation, social dislocation, mental torture and emotional turmoil with the naira redesign policy of President Muhammadu Buhari…