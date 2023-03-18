Wale Akinselure

As against the last election, there is the early arrival of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as early commencement of voting in several parts of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

At 8 am, electoral officials were already seen setting up their polling booths, while voting commenced at 8.30 am at several polling units.

Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja is among the early voters, as he voted at ward 2, units 13 and 14, Ibadan South East local government, at about 8.40 am.

The turnout at the different polling units in Ibadan South East local government has been impressive thus far.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

INEC postpones governorship, state assembly elections





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed Governorship and State Assembly elections to Saturday 18th March 2023…

How weak online banking frustrates cargo clearance at Lagos ports

Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) began its Naira redesign policy which led to scarcity across the country, port operations and haulage services have had to rely heavily on electronic transfer of funds…

19,000 unclaimed NYSC exemption certificates: LASU gives owners final collection deadline

The authorities of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, have given this Saturday as the final deadline for the owners of the unclaimed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificates…

From Qatar, Buhari goes to Daura for State elections

After a four-day trip to Doha, Qatar, President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the country and headed straight to his hometown, Daura, Katsina ahead of Saturday’s governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections…

Court sacks Benue LP’s deputy guber candidate

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, sacked the deputy governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Benue, Chief Idu Christopher Onyiloyi…

EDITORIAL: Making cash freely available

ON Friday, March 3, long after Nigerians had been thrown into economic strangulation, social dislocation, mental torture and emotional turmoil with the naira redesign policy of President Muhammadu Buhari…