Niger state generally safe, says Commissioner

Niger State Commissioner for Homeland Security, Brig. Gen. Bello Abdullahi (Rtd), has assured that Niger state is generally safe, despite occasional incursions by armed bandits from neighboring Zamfara and Kaduna states.

The bandits, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, allegedly come to steal food items and rustle livestock.

According to Abdullahi, the bandits may have come to areas like Mashegu Local Government Area to steal food items in large quantities, which they would then sell or consume. However, the state government and security agencies are working together to prevent them from escaping with their loot.

Abdullahi stated that he had visited the Nigerian Army Commander in Kontagora to discuss internal security and tighten security measures at strategic points in the state. He assured that the governor-led administration is working round the clock to protect lives and properties in the state.

“We will ensure that these bandits find it difficult to leave the state and get away with either the stolen food items or the rustled cattle.

“The security agencies will work together to apprehend these bandits and prevent them from disrupting the peace in Niger State,” Abdullahi said.

Abdullahi expressed confidence that the security agencies would prevent the bandits from escaping with their loot and would ensure that they face stiff resistance if they attempt to disrupt the peace in the state.

He also announced plans to organise a press briefing to update Nigerians on the activities of his ministry.

