Nigerian twin sisters, Eduek and Uforo Nsentip have been awarded the 2023 Diana Award for inspiring positive change in their community and the country.

The 20-year-old twins from Akwa Ibom State, who are currently third-year medical students at the University of Uyo, are the first recipients of the award from their state.

They were honoured with the award for their work through their nonprofit organization, the Nsentip Twins Foundation, which they founded in 2019. Their organization focuses on impacting humanity and protecting nature by promoting the United Nations’ global goals.

The Diana Award, a charity established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, aims to develop and inspire positive change in the future of young people, based on Princess Diana’s belief that young people have the power to change the world.

Tessy Ojo, the CEO of the Diana Award, congratulated the recipients and highlighted their demonstration of the power of young people to make a difference, a belief shared by Princess Diana.

Ojo added, “We know by receiving this honour they will inspire more young people to get involved in their communities and begin their change-making journey.”

Eduek’s work focuses on girls’ education, gender-based violence, and period poverty. She initiated the Girls Community for Change project, which has provided mentorship to nearly 10,000 girls.

Uforo’s work revolves around health, education, gender equality, and climate action. Through her Rekindled World project, she has impacted approximately 23,000 people, raising awareness about the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) and promoting education for social change.

Eduek expressed that the award has shown the power of stepping out of her comfort zone to spread positivity in the world. She also emphasized that the award recognizes the accomplishments of their organization, the Nsentip Twins Foundation, and its commitment to creating a sustainable world.

“This award will inspire more young people to be change agents in Akwa Ibom State,” Eduek stated.

Uforo acknowledged that her journey towards creating change has faced obstacles, but winning the award has proven her belief in herself. She mentioned that the award will help shed light on the legacy she is building through her organization.





“In addition, receiving this award will encourage girls and young women globally to embrace the path of positivity,” Uforo added.

The 2023 Diana Award also honoured other Nigerian young change-makers, including Favour Abatang, Oladotun Ajayi, Olalekan Ajayi, Regina Ateb, Abdulhammed Babatunde, Yusuf Babatunde, Blossom Egbude, Chiamaka Juliet Osueke, Joel Mordi, Covenant Odedele, Joy Offere, Melody Okereke, Iyiola Oladunjoye, Oluwatomi Olunuga, and Onyinye Omenugha.

