Niger pilgrims board to refund 2020, 2021 pilgrims who registered for Hajj

Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board has resolved to refund the pilgrims that registered for 2020 and 2021 Hajj.

The resolution was reached at the board’s meeting that was chaired by the Chairman, Alhaji Idris Adamu.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Umar Makun Lapai informed members at the meeting of the board’s readiness to effect 100 per cent refund of the deposit made by each intending pilgrims after securing approval from the state government.

Alhaji Makun Lapai used the forum to appreciate the board members and staff for their dedication and honesty in the discharge of their duties.

Makun advised all interested pilgrims seeking a refund to apply through their respective Area Pilgrims Welfare Officers (APWO), in writing and the letter should reach the board on or before 5th July 2021, while the refund is slated to commence on 7th July 2021.

In his closing remarks, the chairman commended the efforts of the executive secretary for being prudent in the management of the affairs of the board and assured him of his continuous support and cooperation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Niger pilgrims board Niger pilgrims board

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Niger pilgrims board Niger pilgrims board