JUST IN: Buhari postpones planned medical check-up trip in London

The medical follow-up visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to United Kingdom earlier scheduled for today, Friday, has been postponed.

This was announced by Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, a new date will be announced in due course.

Details later…..

