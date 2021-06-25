Niger govt reintroduces animal taxation to curtail banditry

Niger State government has said it has concluded plans to reintroduce animal tax system as a way of ascertaining the actual number of nomads in an effort to checkmating the illegal activities of cow rustling, banditry activities and other forms of crime across the state.

The State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello stated this during a recent visit to Emir of Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

The Governor said. If reintroduced, Animal taxation would help to have comprehensive data of animals and pastoralists in every community in the state.

The Governor who commended the Emir of Kagara on vital plans and approaches to security issues in his domain since he assumed office, mentioned that henceforth traditional institutions in the State would be given full responsibilities of adding value to security activities in their respective domains.

“The Traditional Institutions right from Ward’s head ( Mai Unguwa), to district heads up to the highest traditional title holder in the community, would be saddle with the full responsibility of checkmating day to day activities in his locality.

“Ward head(Maianguwa) should be able to ascertain the number of household and people living in his ward.”

The animal taxation according to the Governor of Niger State is designed to have actual data of those engaged in rearing animals as well as have a clear record of those residing in his community for a security update.

He said traditional rulers in the State have henceforth been informed of the government’s intention of the new tax policy.

The Niger State Governor, however, said his administration has already put in place measures of bringing back lost traditional values that were deliberately abandoned due to selfish political reasons across communities in the state.

This according to him would enforce discipline and other socio cultural values needed in the crime community.

