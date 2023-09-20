Community leaders in Kurebe, Shiroro local government area of Niger State, have distanced themselves from an online news report that alleged mining companies operating in the area pay bandits money for protection.

In a joint interview granted to newsmen in Minna, the state capital, by Haruna Salihu Kurebe, a community leader, and Jamilu Abubakar, Shiroro local government APC Secretary, the duo said they were not aware of any negotiations entered into by the mining companies operating in their area with bandits terrorising the community.

They said the report was fake, malicious, injurious to their community, and an attempt to discredit and blackmail the mining companies that have been providing interventions and relief to grief-stricken indigenes in the area.

“We read the malicious story, and we are astounded by the sheer blackmail contained in it. The mining companies operating in our area have provided sources of income and livelihoods to our youth. Anyone who says the companies aided banditry is lying,” they said in a joint statement.

Haruna Salihu Kurebe said the companies, before operating in their area, provided all the primary documents obtained from relevant authorities that permitted them to mine in the area.

He said the entire community and the traditional institution were aware of their presence, and there have been mutual benefits, especially in the areas of youth employment, which has helped in engaging them in productive ventures.

The local government APC secretary and youth leader in the area maintained that youths in the area have been helping the companies in the areas of security and maintaining social harmony.

According to him, “because they have been helping us in this difficult situation, we ensure that their equipment and operation are safe. Many of our youth are engaged in mining. We have no problem with anybody,” he said.

The Kurebe community leaders said it was fictitious and impossible to believe that the mining companies operating in their area were providing money to bandits’ groups and posed the question, “To what cause and to what benefits?”

“There are dozens of security formations at every single inch in our area, and these security people would have known and intercepted any form of dealing with bandits,” he reasoned.

