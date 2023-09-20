Adebola Akin-Bright, the 12-year-old boy who suffered from a missing intestine in Lagos State, has sadly passed away.

His mother, Abiodun Deborah, confirmed this heartbreaking news during a phone conversation with Vanguard.

Adebola’s demise occurred at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH). This unfortunate event follows Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s visit to Adebola, during which he promised to cover all the medical expenses and care for the young boy.

Previously, Adebola’s mother had raised concerns about her son’s missing small intestine, alleging that it vanished during his treatment at LASUTH.

The hospital management refuted these claims, releasing a statement on August 12, 2023, to deny the allegations.

The Lagos State House of Assembly had assured that anyone found culpable in the case of Adebola Akin-Bright’s missing intestine would be prosecuted accordingly.

