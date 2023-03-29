The Niger State Judicial Service Commission (NJSC) has dismissed the Magistrate Court judge in Salka, Magama local government area of the state, Mohammed Bako Iya, from service for gross misconduct and abuse of Judicial power.

The Secretary of the commission, Abdulrahman Ahmed Garafini, stated this in a press briefing on Wednesday in Minna .

Garafini also announced the demotion by one grade level of two Sharia Court Judges; His Honourable Abdullahi Nasiru, the Sharia Judge of Kotun Bola Minna and his colleague in Badeggi, Mohammed Baba Enagi for misconduct and abuse of office. They are also to serve a tutelage of one year in other courts.

The NJSC secretary explained that the decisions of the commission were taken at its 136th meeting on 21st March 2023 after consideration of recommendations by committees set up to investigate petitions against the judges.

He explained that out of seven petitions, three were against the dismissed judge, adding that two were sufficiently proved by the petitioners.

He said, “according to the findings of the committee, the allegations in the petition i.e. interference, obstruction of justice and abuse of Judicial power against His Worship Mohammed Bako ( the Respondent) were sufficiently proved by the petitioner”, adding that the respondent His Worship Mohammed Bako unequivocally admitted the allegations.

Garafini said the report and recommendations of the Justice Mohammed Mohammed-led committee also indicted Mohammed Bako for practically jettisoning his call as a judicial officer by representing and shielding a suspect, Saba Idris from arrest by police and court.

Bako was also indicted in a second petition alleging that he used the power of his office to intimidate and collected the sum of N400,000 from Fulani Herders whose cattle destroyed his beans farm.

The committee, according to the NJSC scribe, discovered that Mohammed Bako was a judge in his own case and used the instrument of his office to facilitate a gainful benefit for his personal interest and private affairs.

He said, “the NJSC approved the recommendations of the committee and dismissed the respondent with immediate effect “.

