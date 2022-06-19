Niger govt woos Turkish investors, as delegation visits Garam Industrial Park
Niger State Government has promised to boost mutual investment relationships with Turkish investors.
The government stated this while speaking through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, while playing host to a high-level delegation from Turkey led the Mayor of Sakarya Province, Mr Ekrem Yuce, to discuss investment partnership with the State Government.
The SSG who led the delegation to Garam Industrial Park in Tafa Local Government Area of the state explained that the State is endowed with enormous potential, hence Government would not hesitate in its effort to encourage investors to come and invest in the State.
Ahmed Matane told the delegation that the State have many areas of investment opportunities that our investors can properly harness for mutual investment benefits such as agriculture, minerals, water bodies and tourism among several others.
He expressed optimism that the visit would be translated into reality by concretizing all investment offerings and negotiations.
In his response, the Mayor of Sakarya Province of Turkey, Mr Ekrem Yuce, who is the leader of the delegation expressed appreciation to the government and people of the state for the great hospitality accorded to them since their arrival in Nigeria through Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.
The Mayor of Sakarya emphasised the importance of developing strong economic ties with the Niger State.
Mr Yuce explained that the delegation is looking at investing in agriculture, minerals and agro-allied businesses with a view to increasing investment flow between Sakarya Province and Niger State.
Meanwhile, the SSG was accompanied to Garam Industrial Park by the Hon. Commissioner, Commerce and Investment, Hajiya Rahamatu Yar’adua, Director General, Industrial Park, Saidu Suleman Takuma, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Investment, Yahaya Baba Wachiko, representative of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission, North Central Region Office and other top Government functionaries.