Kano Pilgrims Board to conduct monkeypox test on intending pilgrims

The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board has said that intending pilgrims will from Monday undergo Polymerise Chain Reaction (PCR) to ensure none of them had any medical problems.

This was just as the board has said that the Max Air would transport prospective pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj.

Disclosing this to pressmen, on Sunday, the board’s Executive Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Abba-Danbatta, was in Kano at a news conference preparatory to the commencement of the operation.

He said: “We will check intending pilgrims to detect if there is flu or monkeypox, after 72 hours of the test, a pilgrim who had been screened will take off.

“We have 80 hospital staff to conduct the screening at Kano hajj camp,” he said.

Abba-Danbatta further explained that intending pilgrims must undergo medical tests to enable the board to know their health status.

According to him, medical tests way necessary no intending pilgrim will be allowed to travel to the Holy land without knowing his or her health status.

He, however, disclosed that NAHCON had concluded and decided that Max Air would fly intending pilgrims to the holy land.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…

Court Admits More Evidence Against Alleged Fake Army General, Bolarinwa

A Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, presided over by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, has admitted more evidence against the alleged fake army General, Bolarinwa Abiodun, who claimed to have linked to former President Olusegun Obasanjo…