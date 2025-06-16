Niger govt vows to fix storm-ravaged road in Bida LGA

Niger State Government has promised to commence the rehabilitation of the one-kilometre Man Musa Kodogi/Nasarafu Road in Bida Local Government Area of the state.

Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Mohammed Yakubu Kolo, disclosed this when he led a state government delegation on a spot assessment of collapsed buildings, a bridge, culverts, and business premises following a rainstorm that ravaged the two communities on Saturday.

The heavy downpour lasted between 3am and 8am.

While inspecting the affected areas alongside the Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, Dr Murtala Bagana, the Commissioner expressed the state government’s heartfelt sympathy with the affected persons over their colossal losses due to the damage to their properties.

Kolo promised that within the next 48 hours, the state government would begin rehabilitation of the one-kilometre road to avert future occurrences.

He noted that the government would, as a matter of utmost importance, address the ecological challenges bedevilling the area.

Meanwhile, residents of the area have blamed Arab Contractors, the firm handling the construction of the road from the Low-Cost Housing Estate/Federal Polytechnic to GRA Road in Bida.

The residents accused Arab Contractors of allegedly diverting drainages with huge volumes of water into the two communities, leading to the destruction of properties worth several millions of naira.

However, they commended the timely intervention of the state government, particularly the dispatch of some members of the state executive council to sympathise with the affected victims. They also lauded the administration of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago for its landmark achievements in infrastructure development across the state over the past two years.

A stakeholder from Man Musa Kodogi, Malam Yakubu Mohammed, explained that the two communities had been battling devastating erosion since 2014—even before the commencement of the road construction—hence the need for urgent government intervention to avert further destruction of properties. He stressed that the effects of the erosion had rendered many people homeless.

Mohammed further said, “Our people are seriously suffering. One would not believe this is happening in Bida town. The rain that fell on Saturday, 14th June 2025, rendered many people homeless. Some business people are facing untold hardship, and their economic activities have been paralysed. We are, therefore, appealing to Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago to, as a matter of urgency, come to our aid and rescue our people.”

