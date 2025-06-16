Nigeria sovereign investment authority, catalyst for development — Edun

Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has been playing critical roles in the nation’s efforts to set up critical infrastructure, strengthen climate resilience, promote food security through agricultural innovation, and support Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Also, it has been instrumental in Nigeria embracing the digital economy to create jobs and expand opportunities.

This was disclosed on Monday by Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy at the 4th Annual Meeting of the Africa Sovereign Investors Forum (ASIF) in Abuja, with the theme: “Leveraging African Sovereign Wealth Funds to Mobilise Global Capital for Transformative Development in Africa”.

Edun highlighted that Africa, including Nigeria, has been contending with limited fiscal space amid rising expectations and growing demands for long-term capital to pull inclusive and sustainable growth.

“Within this dilemma lies the call to creativity, there can be no greater inspiration to imagine how we invest, whether in setting up critical infrastructure, strengthening our climate resilience, promoting food security through agricultural innovation, supporting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, or embracing the digital economy to create jobs and expand opportunities. None of this is possible without a catalytic institution that combines strategic processes with some financial history.

“This is why the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) stands not only as a steward of our sovereign capital, but is a vehicle for the delivery of strategic infrastructure,” Edun said.

The Minister added; “It is a catalyst in our national quest to redeem renewable energy, healthcare, agriculture, and much more. It is also a focal pioneering innovative capital mobilisation solutions tailored to the realities of our country.”

Edun noted that across the world, sovereign wealth funds are evolving, they are beyond their traditional role as fiscal purpose to become architects of national transformation, mobilizing capital, supporting domestic champions, financing critical infrastructure, and attracting global institutional investors.

He said Africa must act now to grow the infrastructure gap, build resilience to climate change, and create jobs for expanding youth population.

According to him, this is precisely why platforms like the African Sovereign Investors (ASIF) are not just relevant but essential.

He stressed that ASIF offers an African mechanism to handle the collective strength of the sovereign investment institutions, and gives the power to share knowledge, co-invest across borders, and speak with a unified voice in the global financial ecosystem.

He said through this kind of collaboration, Africa will attract the scale of capital required to unlock its potential, and the future lies not in working in silos, but in pursuing regional cooperation.

“This is not just a strategy. This is a necessity. I recommend a formal launch of the ASIF investment platform, a strategic initiative that defense collaboration among Africa’s world funds. This platform is not just an innovative tool. It pulls our capital, our expertise, and our networks to mobilize financing for high-impact cross-border projects. It is a step forward in advancing inclusive and sustainable development across the continent.

“Each African nation must come to this table prepared to compare notes and share ideas, not just to follow the trends of the global financial order, but to reshape the narrative. Africa is not a continental risk. It is a frontier of opportunity and returns. I’m pleased to note that the Nigeria sovereign Investment Authority a founding member of ASIF, has taken an active role in advancing this video.

“I commend its leadership in mobilizing like minded African funds and international partners to design long term, impactful investment solutions. The world is watching Africa. We can either build a future while African capital catalyzes and drives African development, or resign to a future where our resources are underutilized and our ambitions under achieved. The choice is actually ours. Let us choose wisely. Let us choose collaboration. Let us choose transformation,” Edun stated.

The Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Mr Aminu Umar-Sadiq the theme of this year’s forum “Leveraging African Sovereign Wealth Funds to Mobilize Global Capital for Transformative Development in Africa” could not be more timely.

He said over the course of the meeting, the focus will be on how Africa Sovereign Wealth Funds, through effective domestic, continental, and global partnerships, can achieve three objectives.

Umar-Sadiq stated, “First, how we can offer the right balance between being risk-takers saddled with the responsibility of catalysing economic impact on the one hand; and being conservative investors managing wealth for our future generations on the other.

“Secondly, how we can collectively co-create a sustainable investment vehicle that can mobilise global capital at scale to channel towards propositions that offer as much emphasis on commercial returns as on social returns,

“Thirdly, how we can position ourselves as the preferred financial and strategic partners of choice – with the right blend of domestic influence and capital for global investors seeking market exposure in our respective countries”.

According to him, these would be done through an excellent blend of keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, and in-depth knowledge sessions that touch upon areas such as sustainable infrastructure, wealth creation through agriculture, climate finance, AI, and the critical role that private capital, DFIs, and institutional investors play in Africa’s development.

He added, “We will also be signing a plethora of investment and strategic agreements that will give impetus to our collective will to drive transformation through investments and partnerships”.

He said it is rare that the continent would have in one room the policymakers who shape regulations, the capital providers who take calculated risks, the entrepreneurs who create groundbreaking projects, and the DFIs who unlock financing, all the necessary elements to create, scale, and effect development.

The NSIA Managing Director highlighted ASIF’s hope that the forum serves as the catalyst to turn this perfect blend of expertise into actionable, transformative outcomes.