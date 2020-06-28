Niger govt approves N41million to reactivate website

The Niger State government has approved N41 million for the reactivation of its website for ease of doing businesses with both private and corporate bodies in a very conducive manner.

Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Engr. Abubakar Baba Aliyu made the disclosure in a press conference at government house, Minna after the State Executive Council meeting.

He said that all the baseline data for the Ministries Departments a and Agencies (MDAs) were fully captured and will further increase the ICT infrastructure in the state.

Also, the Commissioner for Information and Strategies, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Idris, disclosed that the state has adopted 2020 to 2024 Agricultural Policy Plan for the Ministry of Agriculture as well as Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries.

He explained that the policy was for Commodity Value Chains for agricultural products from far back 2009 in Niger state.

Idris further revealed that considering the importance of agriculture as the only alternative for oil in the country, noted that this would prepared ground to ease ways for potential agric investors as all inputs required for agricultural businesses were simplified.

He also revealed that the state Executive Council has approved for the Ministry of Lands and Housing 11,421.18 hectares of land acquired for Suleja New Smart City for its development.

He added that compensation has been done a sequel to the strategic nature of Suleja’s proximity to Abuja, adding that this will be very crucial for its development plan as all supposed issued have been concluded.

He noted that the consultant handling the matter has done the land sketching as a reserved area plan for development by the Niger State government.

