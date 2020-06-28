Ekiti Assembly denies sabotaging Fayemi’s govt

Members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly has denied harbouring ill-feelings against Governor Kayode Fayemi, saying their relationship with the governor remains strong and cordial.

The 26 lawmakers, who were elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, said the executive and legislature have mutual respect for each other, saying this will be deployed to overhaul every sector of the economy to benefit the masses, rather than sabotaging the system.

The Assembly said this in a statement in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Sunday while responding to a comment allegedly made by the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu while appearing on a radio programme.

Ojudu was said to have claimed that some unnamed members of House of Assembly were availing with documents of wrongdoings allegedly perpetrated by Governor Fayemi in the running of the state.

But, according to the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Honourable Yemisi Ayokunle in the statement said the House maintained that reports were intended to cause disaffection between the executive and legislature to derail governance.

She said, “Ordinarily, we would not have dignified the erstwhile Senator with a response, but because of the evil machinations of human minds and the possibility of some gullible minds believing his lies, he should not be allowed to go away with his blue murder and barefaced lies.

“We, as a House and with all emphasis at our disposal categorically state that there’s no member of our respected Assembly that has any relationship with the ex-Senator.

“We are men of integrity. We are a set of focused representatives of our people, who cannot be swayed by a character like Ojudu who prefers to rule in hell than serve in paradise.”

The lawmakers challenged the Senator to come clear to substantiate the allegation with verifiable facts and point out the personalities involved in the accusation.

“With our knowledge of the performance and relevance of the former Senator in Ekiti politics, the regular question our people have always asked him is: Senator Ojudu where are your masses?

“The 6th Assembly is too focused on making laws for the good of our people. We are doing this in active collaboration with the other arms of government especially the Executive arm.

“We are indeed glad that all the efforts of good governance have been made possible by the enabling laws emanating from the House. They are yielding positive results, despite the general dwindling financial resources. Everybody can see these except the ostrich among us, like the Senator.

“The roads infrastructure are there for everyone to see: Oye-Otun; Aramoko- Erijiyan; New Ado- Iyin Road; Airport project; Agbado-Omuo; Ilupeju-Igbemo etc. Only in the week the contract for the dualisation of Ado-Akure road, influenced by the Governor was awarded by the Federal Executive Council, ” the statement read.

Tribune