Niger gov, Sani Bello, assents to 2022 appropriation bill into law

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has signed over N211billion 2022 appropriation bill passed by the State Assembly into law.

Governor Sani Bello signed the bill at the council chamber of the government house, Minna shortly before the commencement of the weekly executive council meeting, on Wednesday.

The Governor who appreciated the efforts of the lawmakers in passing the bill in record time maintained that his administration has been enjoying a cordial relationship with the Legislative arm of government.

The Governor commended the doggedness of the lawmakers in ensuring that the right thing is done always, adding, that their insistence in most cases has been of help to his administration.

“I have seen reasons in their stubbornness sometimes and I must confess I really appreciate it because most times they are right and that is how it should be. So when we have our differences we come back and we reconcile,” he said

He said his administration is poised to fund the budget completely as it is the last full budget to be implemented by the present administration, stressing that the Board of Internal Revenue is also determined to improve the state Internally Generated Revenue in addition to the other sources of revenue to the state.

“On our part, we will try and see that we implement the budget but of course, it is subject to availability of funds. As we are all aware the budget is just a statement, we hope that we are able to fund it100%,” he said.

In his remarks, the Speaker Niger State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdullahi Bawa Wuse said the responses from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) were encouraging during the budget screening process.

The Speaker however said the budget was adjusted to Cater for some MDAs that were hitherto not captured properly.

He assured that the State Assembly will through its oversight functions, ensure full implementation of the budget.

Recalled that Governor Abubakar Sani Bello had on the 4th November 2021 presented a budget size of over N198 billion with the Capital expenditure of N124 billion while recurrent expenditure was at N74 billion.

The bill was however passed by the State Assembly on the 22nd of December, 2021 with an increase of N13billion.

The capital size of the budget signed is N131 billion representing 62percent while the recurrent budget size is now N80 billion representing 38 per cent.

