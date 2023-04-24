Governor Abubakar Sani Bello Enjoins Council Chairmen In Niger State To Educate People At The Grassroots On The Need To Participate In The Forthcoming National Census

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has called on Local Government Chairmen in all the 25 local government councils to sensitize the people on the need to avail themselves for the forthcoming National Census.

The Governor made the call at a special iftar organized for Local Government Chairmen, Principal officers and staff of Government House, held at the official residence of the Governor in Minna.

Governor Sani Bello emphasized the importance of the Census particularly to the State, adding that its forms part of the indices for making critical decisions on states of the Federation.

The Governor who commended all the Council Chairmen for supporting his administration thus far, acknowledged that though they are new in office and the task is a herculean one, he is confident that they will succeed.

He also applauded his Principal Officers and other staff of the Government House for their resilience in ensuring the smooth running of activities in the Government House.

The Governor pointed out that their commitment and hardwork helped in providing to the benefit Government House which has become a pride of the state.

While charging them to maintain the integrity of the Government House as it does not belong to an individual, he enjoined them to extend cooperation to the incoming administration.

The Acting National Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), and Chairman of Borgu Local Government Council, Alhaji Yarima Suleiman on behalf of all the Council Chairmen thanked the Governor immensely for his firmness in ensuring that the Coucil Elections that brought them to power were held.

He also appreciated the Governor for the support he has accorded to them since they came on board.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe who spoke on behalf of the Principal officers and other staff of Government House, described the Governor as “a leader with a good heart who gives opportunities to people to right their wrongs”.





He said working with the Governor is a privilege which has helped him in learning a lot about the administration, adding that the Governor has mentored him to be patient with people in life.

The Chief of Staff also commended the collaboration of the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Hajiya Hauwa Wali, other Principal officers and staff for the team spirit at ensuring the success recorded.

The Federal Commissioner Niger State , National Population Census, Alhaji Mohammed Dattijo Usman in his remarks, hailed the Governor for presiding over a state like Niger for the almost eight years.

He said the Governor is a straight forward personality, who says it as it is and has performed wonderfully well especially with the establishment of the Teachers Professional Development Institute in the state which has created opportunities for young people to be trained to become Professional teachers.