Former governor of Abia state Theodore Orji has explained why he decided not to seek re-election to the Senate saying that he resolved to resign from active Politics in order to allow younger generation to make their own contributions to the development of the country.

Senator Orji dropped the hint in a chat with journalists at the National Assembly complex in Abuja after he received an award as a member of the Board of Trustees, University of Ibadan.

The award was presented to him in his office by the President of the University of Ibadan Alumni Association, Professor Gabriel Nyityo.

Orji said, “I am retiring from politics to give opportunity to the younger generation that is why I am not returning to the Senate.

” I expect the younger generation to do better than me in order to achieve a better society. I don’t expect them to exhibit juvenile delinquency characters when they get to the office.

“They should behave responsibly in whatever they are doing so that they can make an impact for the younger generation. The Senate is a responsible place and a veritable platform for them to exhibit their God given talent and intellect, he stressed.

Senator Theodore Orji therefore called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to announce the zoning arrangements for principal officers of the National Assembly to douse the tension been created by the party due to delay in announcing the zoning arrangements.

According to him ” APC has produced the majority number of the senators and members -elect that would make up the 10th Senate and House of Representatives. Majority would always produce the Senate President or Speaker. The leaders of the APC has to make a pronouncement on where the position of the Senate Presidency would be zoned to.

“It is when they make the pronouncement that Nigerians would know the geopolitical zone they are backing for the position of the Senate President or Speaker. That is when we will know who we would support.

“If it is zoned to the South East, we would come out to announce our preference among those that are contesting the position right now. The pronouncement is very vital right now” he said.

Speaking on the award as a member of the Board of Trustees, University of Ibadan he said it would afford him the opportunity to contribute to the academic excellent of the University of Ibadan both physically and and financially.

Also on the recent appointment of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as the President General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Senator Orji urged Ndigbo world wide to throw their weight behind to enable him succeed in the new task.

According to him, ” I am happy with the emergence of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as the President General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo. He can do the job very well. He has unlimited experience both in politics and business. He also knows the history of Nigeria very well.

” He has the capacity to organise people because he is not a partisan man. He is a straight forward person. He was begged to take the position because he is a man of honour.

He voluntarily retired from politics. They are bringing him into politics once again through the Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Because of the love he has for the Igbo nation, he has decided to take up the task.

” The agenda I am setting for him is to protect the interest of the Igbo world wide.

” Everyone knows what is happening to the Igbo across the country since during the last general election. We believe that Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu would be in the best position to douse the tension in the nation and to make sure that there is peace in Nigeria.