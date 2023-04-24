At least one person was confirmed shot in Ikare-Akoko in Akoko North East Local Government, during a fracas that erupted in the community on Monday.

The victim, Semiu Aliu, was shot during a fight between some commercial drivers in the town over the turn of loading of passengers at the Oloko axis of the town.

It was gathered that the state government recently banned drivers from loading at Oloko area of the town as part of efforts to find lasting solutions to the crisis in the town.

An eyewitness explained that 24 years ago Aliu was caught up in the fracas while trying to maneuver his way home to avoid being injured during the fracas but he was unlucky and got shot during the melee.

The source said, “The crisis started when some NURTW members were seen loading passengers at the spot that the government had banned everyone from loading at Oloko.

“After they were challenged, the drivers obeyed and left the park. But they later came back in their numbers with those from Iyometa and started throwing stones. When this was going on, rain started, and that made everyone leave the scene.

“But after the rain subsided, they came out again with guns and started shooting sporadically and one person from the Okela axis was shot. He was rushed to Oke Royal Hospital.”

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Funmi Odunlami, said one person was shot and rushed to the hospital.

She said security operatives have been drafted to the area and normalcy has been restored.