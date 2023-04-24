The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested a man for strangling to death his friend and burying him in a shallow grave within an Enugu community.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Monday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that the incident happened in Amori community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state on April 1, 2023.

He said the suspect, one Agbo Onuabuchi, 24, a native of Ebonyi State, but resident at Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra, had been arraigned and remanded in Enugu Custodial Centre.

The police spokesman said, “The suspect and the deceased, had on the said date, traveled from Ogidi, Anambra State, to the mentioned location to visit one Onyeka Edeh (male and a native doctor).

“However, during the night hours, the duo left the host’s house for an unknown destination.

“A search was conducted, but they were not found until the following morning, when the suspect was arrested at Obe community in the same council area, by police operatives with the assistance of citizens, while he was attempting to escape back to Ogidi, Anambra State.”

Ndukwe said that the suspect confessed to the crime, adding that he strangled the victim to death and buried him in a shallow grave in the bush, where his remains were exhumed.

He said that the remains of the deceased victim had been deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy by the police.

“The case was, thereafter, transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Enugu, where investigation into the case was consolidated, concluded and the suspect arraigned and remanded accordingly for further hearing,” he said.