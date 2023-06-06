As part of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago’s vision to revive and build a sustainable economy in Niger State, he marked World Environment Day on Tuesday, at the Government House in Minna by convening a meeting of some of his close aides, experts and consultants in the green economy, to discuss his vision for championing green growth in the state.

The meeting reviewed the theme of this year’s celebration of plastic pollution and underscored the importance of Bago’s drive to lead the state on the road to sustainability.

In his opening remarks, the governor emphasised the place of Niger State as the largest sub-national entity in Nigeria, with a land mass of 76,363km, and blessed with arable land, an abundance of water bodies, and labour, which can be catalysed into massive opportunities for youth employment and green economic growth.

He reiterated his determination to personally lead the campaign to plant millions of trees across Niger State towards accomplishing global sustainable development goals, Nigeria’s climate targets, the African Union Agenda 2063, the one billion trees for Africa vision, and the Great Green Wall.

Earlier, while receiving the President of one billion trees for Africa and Ambassador of African Union Great Green Wall, Dr Tabi Haman Joda, and the team of green development experts, he highlighted his commitment to unlocking the potential of green investments to revolutionise the economy of Niger State and improve on the lives and livelihoods of all communities and people in the state.

To demonstrate his commitment, the governor set up a Niger State Committee on Green Economy to help develop a blueprint and an implementation framework for a green economy, chaired by Prof. M. T. Usman.

In doing so, the committee is to come up with modalities that would enable the State to leverage its carbon credentials to spur development that is sustainable. He announced his intention to host the first-ever green summit to mark his first 100 days in office and challenged the committee to work towards actualising it.

The team of experts at the green campaign launch expressed their full support for the vision of the governor, saying, “It is a noble idea that will place the state on the radar of global prominence, and bring pride to Nigeria as a whole.”

