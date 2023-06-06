The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Tuesday assured Nigerian pilgrims already in Saudi Arabia and the intending pilgrims yet to be airlifted to the Holy Land that their satisfaction remains its priority remains.

This is as this year’s airlift operation reached its 12th day on Tuesday, not less than 30, 381 Nigerian pilgrims have landed in the Holy Land ahead of the commencement of this year’s hajj exercise holding later in the month.

NAHCON Chairman/CEO, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, while commenting on the operation so far and measures put in place to ensure Nigerian pilgrims enjoy value for their money, assured that the pilgrims’ satisfaction is paramount to the hajj body all the time.

A release signed by NAHCON Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, made available to Tribune Online stated that Hassan commended the pilgrims for their resilience and cooperation during airlift schedules without which the operation would not have been smooth.

He equally commends the state pilgrims welfare boards/agencies/commissions for their promptness in responding to departure arrangements, which he notes has so far been orderly with minimal delays.

According to Usara stated that “Alhaji Hassan likewise commends other stakeholders for playing their parts well for the smoothness recorded in the Hajj operations.

“The Chairman assures that Nigerian intending pilgrims’ satisfaction is paramount to the Commission at all times. He called on them again to remain in a state of readiness for their turn to be airlifted to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

The release further stated that NAHCON had mapped out a 25-day airlift plan to be concluded before the closure of Jeddah airport on June 22 and expressed satisfaction that the airlift operation is going on according to plan.

NAHCON, the release added, is committed to providing the best services for its pilgrims at all times, informing that to this end a team of staff were dispatched to Saudi Arabia in advance to ensure that accommodations and catering services arrangements are satisfactory before the arrival of the country’s pilgrims.

“Before then, the Commission had screened and selected capable hands in catering services to feed Nigerian pilgrims while in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and secured sufficiently standard accommodations for them.

“In addition to these selections, the Commission put in place such mechanisms for checks and balances that would ensure service providers render the services they were paid for duly without shortchanging the Nigerian pilgrims.





“These mechanisms are clearly stated terms and conditions of engagements, signing of agreements to that respect and advance payment for the services; followed by constant monitoring and supervision by NAHCON staff; plus a complaint portal and open door to receive such complaints where any oversight might have occurred.

“The complaint line is open 24/7 in Hausa, Fulfulde, Yoruba and Igbo on 097000780. Alternatively, one can visit NAHCON’s portal on nahcon.gov.ng then scroll through the resources for complaint management portal,” the release reads in part.

NAHCON, however, enjoined any of the pilgrims with complaints over poor services rendered (whether in poor catering services, transportation, sanitation and other unsatisfactory service delivery) to lodge same through the phone number and its website channels or contact NAHCON’s Madinah and Makkah coordinators with their grievances for such issues to be addressed immediately.

“NAHCON would not hesitate in taking necessary action where there is an obvious infraction on the welfare of its pilgrims. The Commission would ascertain such claims and stipulate the right penalties for the defaulters as agreed in the contract award terms,” Usara assured.

Meanwhile, as of 4 pm yesterday, a total of 30,381 Nigerian pilgrims have been airlifted to Saudi Arabia in a total of 71 flights.

Of the number, 8,033 have been transported to Makkah in preparation for the commencement of the five-day hajj exercise after spending some days in Madinah where they prayed in the Prophet Mohammed mosque and visited some historical sites in the annals of Islam.

