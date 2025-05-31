Niger Delta: NCDMB trains youths in career capacity-building initiatives

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has concluded a five-day training programme on subsea and FPSO operations for 50 participants drawn from across the Niger Delta region.

The training, which was held in Warri, Delta State, aimed to equip the participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to add value to the oil and gas sector.

Presenting certificates to the participants, Engr. Weyinmi Ebiyon, a staff of NCDMB, commended them for completing the program.

“It was a five-day professional program for engineers and scientists. The training was on subsea operations below sea level and FPSO. It was a workshop on career development,” he said.

The participants, who were drawn from various parts of the Niger Delta, expressed their gratitude to NCDMB for providing them with the opportunity to acquire new skills. “We generally learned about floating production storage and uploading vessels in the offshore where production of crude oil takes place and separation of the oil,” said Mr. Kenneth Odeworitse Uromietaghan, one of the participants.

Another participant, Mr Oribioye Shedrack, said the training had given him a good understanding of FPSO operations.

“I have not worked in the FPSO. Now I have good knowledge of how it works in the high sea. Now I know more about it and the different FPSO. It’s a great knowledge I have gained. Thanks, NCDMB for bringing this training to Niger Delta,” he said.

In addition to the subsea and FPSO training, NCDMB is also funding a bag-making training program for another set of trainees from across the region.

The programme, which is ongoing at the same multipurpose youth training center in Warri, has 20 participants who have already completed one month of the two-month training. The trainees were seen working on cardboard with sewing machines meant for making bags.

Engr. Weyinmi Ebiyon, who led journalists to see the training, said the program is designed to equip the participants with skills that can help them secure jobs or start their own businesses.

The NCDMB’s initiatives are part of its efforts to build the capacity of youths in the Niger Delta region and empower them to participate in the oil and gas industry.