Taiwan reiterate commitment to collaborating with Nigeria for more economy devt

….as Taiwan Chief Mission pays courtesy visit to Rotary Club of Ibadan

The Taiwanese government has reiterated its commitment towards collaborating with Nigeria to promote economy development in the the country.

This was stated on Thursday by the Taiwan Chief of Mission, Andy Liu during a courtesy visit to the Rotary Club of Ibadan at the Rotary house in Iyagnaku, Ibadan.

Liu, during the visit said partnership between Nigeria and Taiwan could bring immense benefits, considering Nigeria’s rich natural resources and Taiwan’s technological and digital innovation expertise.

He noted that such cooperation could drive development in key sectors such as agriculture, mining, and energy.

“Taiwan is willing to offer technological expertise to help harness Nigeria’s abundant resources in a mutually beneficial partnership,” he said.

Liu during his visit drew comparisons between Nigeria and Taiwan, highlighting their shared commitment to democratic ideals and national development.

The diplomat who is also a member of Rotary club said collaborations with Taiwan could contribute positively to the economy of Nigeria.

He reiterated the Taiwan’s readiness towards receiving members of the club from Nigeria and other part of the world to the 2026 Rotary International World convention which will be held in Taipei, Taiwan in June 2026 .

“It is a honour for me to witness this meeting held here today in Ibadan, it is a great privilege for me as a member of Rotary Club.

“My visit here today is aimed at briefing fellow rotarians about the great convention and aswell to pass the message of our mission in Nigeria of playing the role of a bridge. Though this is not just a diplomatic way of approach but a fundamental spirit of Rotary.

“We look forward to having more collaboration with Nigeria, as we will be hosting a World convention where tens of thousands of Rotarian from different countries in the world will be in attendance,” he said.

Speaking the President, Rotary club of Ibadan, Abiodun Ajayi explained that Liu’s visit is an eye opener for the members of the club and other Nigerians to be aware of the business opportunities available when it comes to Taiwan.

He said collaboration with Nigeria will be of benefit to Nigeria with interventions in environmental degradation including climate change.

“It is a great honor to have the Taiwan chief of Mission in Nigeria for his visit to the club in Ibadan today and the good thing is that he is a member of Rotary club.

“Liu’s visit is an eye opener for members of Rotary club and other Nigerians on business opportunities available when it comes to Taiwan.

“Collaboration with Taiwan will be of great benefit to Nigeria with interventions in service to humanity including environmental degradation,” he said.

