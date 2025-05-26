ACReSAL trains 55 facilitators on PRA for communities in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project, in collaboration with the focal NGO Health Standards Concern Organization (HESCO), has organized a training session for 55 facilitators on Participatory Rural Appraisal (PRA) to promote sustainable development and resilience in local communities.

In his remarks during the training held in Gusau, the Zamfara State Project Coordinator, Mal. Nasiruddeen Bello, highlighted the ACReSAL project’s commitment to supporting communities through group dynamics and participatory rural appraisal.

The state coordinator emphasized the importance of active participation and the need for facilitators to cascade the knowledge gained down to community groups.

“This training, which drew 55 participants from two catchment communities across three Local Government Areas (LGAs)—Bungudu, Gusau, and Kaura Namoda—aimed to equip facilitators with the necessary skills and knowledge to support communities in promoting sustainable development and resilience,” he explained.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of HESCO, Abdullahi Bungudu, said interactive group work and role-play exercises were used to assess participants’ understanding and application of the concepts.

“Through this training, the ACReSAL project and HESCO aim to enhance the capacity of facilitators to support communities in identifying and addressing their needs, promoting sustainable development, and building resilience in semi-arid landscapes,” he stated.

The objectives of the training are to equip and enhance the capacity of facilitators to support communities in promoting sustainable development and resilience, and to encourage active participation and knowledge sharing among community members.

It was gathered that the interactive and engaging training methods enhanced participants’ understanding and application of the concepts.

The training marked a significant step towards empowering facilitators to drive positive change in their communities. ACReSAL and HESCO look forward to continued collaboration and long-term impact.

