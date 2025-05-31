God is already intervening in Nigeria’s challenges — Evangelist Idoko

President of Faith Women Fellowship Ministry, Evangelist Lydia Idoko has expressed strong belief that God is already intervening in the challenges of Nigeria.

She equally appealed to political class to be receptive to the yearnings of the masses.

The Lady Evangelist gave the word of encouragement on Friday while speaking with journalists shortly after the second day of an event to commemorate the 39 years of her ministry located in Makurdi, Benue State capital.

She said, “My advice to leaders is that they should be receptive and listen to the yearnings of the masses they should put themselves in the position of the masses .

“They should put themselves in the masses’ shoes and should realize that position is ephemeral. For us to be better in leadership we must have passion for the well-being of the masses and strive to help them. Our leaders should be transparent and do exactly what they promised.”

She said that the ministry in this year convention devoted to prayer for the leaders and others whom God had placed on leadership for God to prevail over all the happenings in the country.

“It’s a time to pray for the leadership of this nation and masses, we had a very wonderful time and we are still praying as we continue with the programme,” she said.

Evangelist Idoko expressed strong belief that God has commenced to intervene in the affairs of Nigeria which she said would soon manifest.

“We have done our part by praying to God and we believe that God is already intervening in the relams of the spirit and we will soon be seeing the manifestations in our country,” she said.

The clergy woman described the 39 years of the ministry as “a journey where we were resilient and learned, discovered humanity and opportunity to experience power of God in every circumstance and our relationship with God has shaped our approach to issues of life, so the triumph is of God.”

During her sermon, the woman of God who spoke on the theme ‘A heart of prayer ‘ drawn from Psalm 55 vs 16-17 emphasized on Christians to have sincerity of purpose and pure heart free from hypocrisy and deceit.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

