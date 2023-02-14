By: Ebenezer Adurokiya – Warri

Traditional rulers from Delta, Balyesa, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom and Cross River States have passed a vote of confidence on the interim coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtrd).

The vote of confidence was passed during an enlarged Traditional Rulers Stakeholders meeting with the PAP interim coordinator, Major General Ndiomu (rtrd) hosted at Ogulagha, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State.

This was disclosed in the meeting’s communique signed by Chairman, Delta State Ijaw Traditional Rulers Forum and the Ebenanawei of Ogulagha Kingdom, His Majesty Joseph Timiyan, Torobobo I, and His Majesty Obukohwo Monday Whiskey, the Paramount Ruler of Idjerhe Kingdom, who’s the interim Secretary.

The traditional rulers, who provided solutions to the impasse rocking the programme, advised all critical stakeholders to work together in promoting the peaceful wellbeing of the PAP.

The communique reads in part:

“Arising from an enlarged Traditional Rulers Stakeholders meeting with the interim coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Major General Barry Ndiomu (retd), it was agreed that all differences between PAP office and stakeholders be resolved amicably without resort to petitions and an orchestrated blackmail.

“The Chairman, Delta State Ijaw Traditional Rulers Forum and Paramount Ruler of the rich oil/gas producing Kingdom, HM Elder Capt. Dr. King Joseph I. Timiyan, Torobobo I, the Ebenanawei of Ogulagha Kingdom in Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, advised that henceforth all critical stakeholders should work together to promote the peaceful wellbeing of the PAP programme.

“The meeting with detailed briefing from the Presidential Amnesty Coordinator, expressed satisfaction with steps so far taken aimed at repositioning the operational efficiency, programme sustainability and making sure that desired results achieved are laudable and should be supported.

“The forum, which drew Royal Fathers from Delta, Balyesa, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom and Cross River, resolved to closely monitor happenings at the PAP office to ensure that the programme benefits all stakeholders instead of selected few.

“Several Royal Fathers took turn to profile solutions to the unending wrangling in the PAP office and advised the PAP Coordinator to continue with his revolutionary transformation agenda aimed at repositioning the programme for better service delivery.





“The meeting passed a vote of confidence on General Barry Ndiomu (retd), for all genuine efforts to ensure that the PAP programme is operated transparently and benefit more critical Stakeholders than a secluded operation hitherto practice in the PAP office.”

